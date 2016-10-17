Telangana

‘Stay away from crackers that pollute air’

Commissioner of Police Kartikeya has appealed to the people to celebrate Diwali festival in a peaceful manner keeping the hazards of crackers in mind. He suggested them to burst only those crackers that do not cause air pollution.

Releasing a pamphlet by the Jana Vignana Vedika on the ills of bursting of crackers, here on Sunday, the CP said that the festival should be celebrated without giving scope for accidents and damage to the environment. JVV leaders Koyedi Narsimhulu, P. Ram Mohan Rao, Narra Rama Rao,Vijayanand Rao, V.V. Sanjeeva Reddy and V.V. Prasad also attended.

Printable version | May 16, 2020 9:18:57 PM |

