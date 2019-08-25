Tejashwi Yadav back in Bihar

RJD MLA and Leader of Opposition in Bihar Tejashwi Yadav has returned to the State after an absence of 42 days and plunged headlong into politics amid speculation that all was not well in his family and the party. Mr Yadav is likely to address a party meeting on Sunday in Patna.

After the Lok Sabha results were declared in May, the RJD leader had remained largely absent from the State, making only brief appearances. The RJD did not win a single seat in the general election.

Pilloried by ruling NDA leaders and reportedly perturbed by the power struggle within the RJD’s first family, Mr. Tejashwi Yadav’s disappearance set off feverish speculations. Despite assurances from top party leadership, he was not present at the party’s recent two-day meeting at the home of his mother and former chief minister Rabri Devi for a membership drive.

The tug of war between Mr Tejashwi Yadav and his elder brother and party MLA from Mahua, Tej Pratap Yadav has further fuelled speculation on the issue of party leadership.

However, Tejashwi Yadav quietly arrived in Patna on August 22 and plunged headlong into party and political activities. He staged a night-long dharna with milkmen at Patna railway station where the district administration had demolished their structures. His elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav also joined him and told NDA leaders, “Beware! Tejashwi, my Arjun, has come”.

The next day Mr. Tejashwi Yadav reached his Assembly constituency Raghopur in Vaishali district and kicked-off a party membership drive.