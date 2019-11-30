National

Teenage girl sits on solitary protest outside Parliament over crimes against women

Image for representation purpose only. (Illustration: Ritesh Kumar)

Her protest came a day after the charred body of a 27-year-old veterinary doctor was found on the outskirts of Hyderabad

A teenage girl sat on a pavement near Parliament here on Saturday morning protesting against crimes against women, police said.

She was holding a placard with a slogan ‘Why I can’t feel safe in my own Bharat’.

She was later whisked away by the police in a police vehicle and was seen sobbing while going inside.

The police said the girl was taken to a police station and was asked to go home after some officers spoke to her. She did not share details about her identity, they said.

Her protest came a day after the charred body of a 27-year-old veterinary doctor was found on the outskirts of Hyderabad which sparked a national outrage. She was raped and killed allegedly by four men who had earlier deflated the tyres of her two-wheeler.

In Ranchi, a 25-year-old law student was allegedly gangraped by a group of armed men, following which all the 12 accused were arrested.

