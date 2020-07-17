YouTube channel’s anchor seeks advance bail

N. Surendar alias Naathikan, anchor of YouTube channel Karuppar Kootam, which is in the thick of a controversy over its video on Tamil devotional song Kandha Sashti Kavasam, has filed an anticipatory bail petition in the Madras High Court.

The petition is expected to be listed before Justice A.D. Jagadish Chandira on Friday. The anchor had sought advance bail in a case booked against him by the Cyber Crime Cell of the Central Crime Branch police under various penal provisions.

In the petition filed through his counsel D. Arun, the anchor stated that the YouTube channel had been running since September 17, 2017. Claiming that it releases videos on public issues, he said that its aim was to eradicate ignorance and create scientific temper.

He also claimed that the present case had been booked on the basis of a complaint that had been lodged to gain “cheap publicity”.