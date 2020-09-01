Youth killed in Ramanathapuram; four held

Police deny communal angle; search on for prime accused

A 22-year-old man was stabbed to death by an armed gang on Monday night. The police have arrested four persons and are on the look out for two prime accused.

The deceased was identified as Arun prakash of Vasantha Nagar. His friend Yogeswaran, who also received stab injuries, was admitted to the government hospital.

Demanding arrest of the accused, the family members staged a demonstration in front of the GH here on Tuesday. Police pacified them and informed them about the arrests being made.

Superintendent of Police V.Varun Kumar said three special teams had been formed to nab the two accused. The motive was yet to be established, he added.

An investigating officer said the Kenikarai police here had registered a case under IPC Sections including 147,148, 294 (b), 323, 324, 302 and 307. The names of the persons detained were given as Mohamed Riyaz, Kamatchi, Suresh and Shahul Hameed. Sheik Abdul Rahman and Saravanan were wanted in the case.

Police ruled out any communal angle to the crime.