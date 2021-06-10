Youth held for rape of minor

The All-Women Police, Madhavaram, on Wednesday arrested a 24-year-old youth for living with a 14-year-old girl since last year.

The parents of the victim, living in the Madhavaram police station limits, lodged a complaint on May 4 last year with the police, alleging that their daughter had gone missing. On investigation, the police found that the girl was known to the offender, identified as Aravindh Krishna, of Perambur, as she frequently visited his shop for buying meat. The youth took her to his place and tied a thali. From then on, they had been living together and have a child.

Both were subjected to medical examination. Police arrested Aravindh Krishna for offences under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He was remanded in judicial custody.