Youth dies while playing kabaddi near Panruti

Special Correspondent July 25, 2022 12:56 IST

He collapsed on the ground soon after the rival team pulled him down

A 22-year-old student died of suspected heart attack while he was playing kabaddi at Manadikuppam near Panruti in on Sunday night. The police said the deceased, Vimalraj, was studying second-year B.Sc Zoology in a private college in Salem district. Hailing from Purangini village near Kadampuliyur in Cuddalore district, Vimalraj was playing for the Murattu Kaalai team in the district-level kabaddi tournament at Mannadikuppam. He went for a raid when he suddenly collapsed on the ground within seconds after he was pulled down by the opponent team. He was immediately rushed to the Panruti General Hospital and doctors declared him brought dead. The body was sent to the Government Villupuram Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem. The Kadampuliyur police have registered a case.



