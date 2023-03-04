Youngsters should know the ill effects of diabetics: CMC director 

March 04, 2023 11:57 pm | Updated 11:57 pm IST - VELLORE

The ill effects of diabetics and ways to control it should reach people at young age through awareness campaigns at schools and colleges, said Dr. Vikram Mathews, Director, Christian Medical College (CMC), in Vellore on Saturday.

Speaking at the valedictory function to mark the World Diabetics Month, which was organised by CMC here, Dr. Mathews said that he felt very heartening that many school students have turned up for the event as such an exercise would spread awareness about diabetics to everyone, especially younger generation. “We should take the message about diabetics more to the younger people. Such events help to do it,” he said.

CMC has organised dance competition for school and college students on the theme ‘Diabetes and the Heart’, which was also the theme for the World Diabetes Day 2023.

It has also organised various events including self-composed dance by schools and colleges on diabetes and the heart, cookery competition, nursing quiz, poster, painting and teacher’s quiz. On this occasion, prizes were distributed at the function.