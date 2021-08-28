Yelagiri Hills reopened for tourists

Visitors will not be allowed without masks, says Tirupattur Collector

Tourists will be allowed to visit Yelagiri Hills from today. The popular destination remained out of bounds for tourists for more than a year.

The Tirupattur district administration has restored basic facilities, including water supply, restrooms and roads on the hillock.

On Saturday, Tirupattur Collector Amar Kushwaha inspected the civic facilities at the hill station.

At present, the hill station, which has 14 hairpin bends, has seven tourist spots, including the famous boathouse, a herbal farm, children’s park, Punganur Lake and a central park.

Help desk set up

“We have sanitised the hill station. Visitors will not be allowed without masks. A help desk has been set up to guide visitors,” Mr. Kushwaha said.

A major attraction is the artificial lake. Spread over 60 square miles, Punganur Lake is famous for boating. At present, the complex has more than 15 fibre boats, each with a capacity to carry six persons.

A herbal farm is being maintained by the Forest Department. Among prominent herbs at the park are thavasi keerai, nilavembu, nochi, thumbai, avuri and aadu theenda palai. Most of the visitors mainly come from Krishnagiri, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, and Hosur. Boat houses in the spacious boat complex on the hill station are being readied for long distance travellers, especially from Chennai and Bengaluru. The district administration plans to organise food, flower and cultural festivals on the hill station to increase the footfalls to pre-pandemic levels.