Writers, artists demand scrapping of draft NEP

Members of the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers and Artists Association (TNPWAA) on Monday demanded the repealing of National Education Policy (NEP) proposed by Union government, by terming it as regressive, anti-students, and against autonomy of States.

Speaking at a demonstration organised here on Thursday to highlight their demand, Arunan, executive committee member of TNPWAA, said the policy intended to impose Hindi on non-Hindi speaking States through the ‘devious’ three-language principle. Moreover, he added, Sanskrit had been given more importance in the policy by suggesting active promotion of the language.

Aadhavan Dheetchanya, general secretary, TNPWAA, said the proposed policy was against people of oppressed communities, minorities and women.

“The ulterior motive behind the policy is to cripple the social mobility of oppressed classes by denying them access to education,” he alleged. Mr. Arunan said while Tamil Nadu was already opposing the imposition of National Eligibility-cum Entrance Test for medical courses, it was atrocious that the NEP envisaged entrance exams for all courses.

“The idea is not to select students, but to reject those students from socio-economically backward communities,” he said.

The association urged the State government to vehemently oppose the policy at the upcoming meeting of Education Ministers of States in Delhi.