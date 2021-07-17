Writer Pavithra Srinivasan no more

She brought alive history through her books

Writer, illustrator and translator Pavithra Srinivasan, who brought alive history through her works including Yester Tales, and Swords and Shadows, passed away in the city on Thursday night. She was 40. Her father said she had complained of breathlessness and was taken to a hospital where she died after efforts to revive her failed.

Pavithra wrote for readers of all ages. Her history-driven stories that came out as a column in The Hindu Young World under the head, Yester Tales, were compiled into a book. There were stories on the ancient trade route between Arabia and India and the atom bomb and Hiroshima.

As translator, she served non-Tamil readers the beauty of Kalki Krishnamurthi’s Ponniyin Selvan and Sivakamiyin Sabadham.

His descriptions of River Cauvery running during the ‘Aadi Perukku’ festival were beautifully translated by Pavithra, who also translated Amish Tripathi’s The Shiva Trilogy and Jeffrey Archer’s A Twist in the Tale.

Her friend and architect Thirupurasundari Sevvel said it was only recently were they firming up plans for the Madras Day celebrations, and Pavithra’s talk was scheduled for sometime in August.

Historian V. Sriram said Pavithra was an immensely talented, multi-faceted person. At the same time, she was sensitive and of a quiet disposition.

Miniature illustrations

Her various skills were truly amazing and one of her legacies is the amazing miniature illustrations she had done of heritage buildings in Chennai.

“Her Madras Miniatures adorn the walls of many homes in the city. She used to participate in the Madras Day celebrations and give talks that were appreciated by all,” he said.

Besides being an author and illustrator (she has done illustrations for several books), Pavithra believed in organic farming and dabbled in it for some time. Her friends, fans and followers mourned her loss on social media.