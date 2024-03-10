GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Worst fears about presence of drugs in TN confirmed, says Governor R.N. Ravi

Governor Ravi said drug abuse also would lead to several other heinous crimes and the menace had to be tackled with a sense of acute urgency and utmost priority.

March 10, 2024 09:34 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi.

A file photo of Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi. | Photo Credit: B. Velankanni Raj

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi, on March 10, said the recent interdictions of sizeable quantities of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances and apprehension of members of international drug cartels in Tamil Nadu and other places by the central agencies had “confirmed the worst fears about prevalence of drugs in the state.”

In a press release issued by the Raj Bhavan, the Governor said parents concerned about their wards in high schools and colleges had been sharing with him, for the last over one year, their serious worries over the prevalence of drugs at the campuses and entertainment clubs in the state.

“Central intelligence, investigative and enforcement agencies are seized with the operations of international drug cartels with critical nodes in our state doing illegal trafficking in drugs. These drugs are highly addictive and destructive. If not checked, it will soon destroy our future generations,” he said.

Mr Ravi said drug abuse also would lead to several other heinous crimes and the menace had to be tackled with a sense of acute urgency and utmost priority.

“While the enforcement agencies of the Centre and the state will continue to do their job, the parents and the management of academic institutions in our state must remain ever vigilant against such drugs. Since youths are the primary targets of the drug traffickers, parents must be extra vigilant to detect any sign of such abuse by their wards,” he said.

The Governor appealed to the youth to keep far away from such temptations as it would irreparably destroy their life and families.

“Managements of academic institutions have special responsibility to ensure that such drugs do not find entry in their campuses or their vicinity. For the sake of our people and the future of the state, I solicit everyone’s full cooperation against the drug menace,” he said.

