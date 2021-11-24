World Antibiotic Awareness Week observed

Among other things classes on antimicrobial resistance conducted for students

The World Antibiotic Awareness Week was observed at Government Omandurar Medical College and Hospital on Wednesday.

According to a press release, the week was observed from November 18 to 24. The theme for this year was “Spread awareness. Avoid resistance”. Awareness on the misuse and abuse of antibiotics that could lead to antimicrobial resistance was stressed upon.

Classes on antimicrobial resistance was conducted for MBBS students, nursing staff and technicians, while placards on antimicrobial resistance were also put up.

For the public, awareness on avoiding over-the-counter purchase of antibiotics was conducted.

The need to avoid antibiotics for viral diseases was also emphasised.

Dean R. Jayanthi, Vice-Principal Vijay Sathish, Head of Microbiology N. Devasena and Nodal Officer M. Ramesh participated.