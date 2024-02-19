Work on widening Kallakurichi - Tiruvannamalai road begins

February 19, 2024 12:19 am | Updated 12:20 am IST - KALLAKURICHI

Work on widening the two-lane Kallakurichi -Tiruvannamalai road into four lane commenced on Sunday.

Accompanied by Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath, Minister for Public Works E.V. Velu laid the foundation stone for the project in Kottaimedu near Kallakurichi. Officials of the State Highways Department, which maintains the road, said the road that connects Kallakurichi and Tiruvannamalai will also provide connectivity to Tirupathi and Bengaluru.

As per plan, the widening work is being taken up for a distance of 14.2 km . Funded under the Chief Minister Road Development Programme for 2023-24 (CMRDP), the total cost of the project is ₹126 crore.

The entire work will be completed in 12 months by the Construction and Maintenance wing of the Highways Department. The road would bring more facilities, including LED lighting, a tiled footpath and stormwater drain.

Once widened, the stretch would have more frequency of bus services, including inter-district services. As many as two high-level bridges and 29 small bridges would also be built for residents to move freely across the road without affecting the traffic.