GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Work on widening Kallakurichi - Tiruvannamalai road begins

February 19, 2024 12:19 am | Updated 12:20 am IST - KALLAKURICHI

The Hindu Bureau

Work on widening the two-lane Kallakurichi -Tiruvannamalai road into four lane commenced on Sunday.

Accompanied by Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath, Minister for Public Works E.V. Velu laid the foundation stone for the project in Kottaimedu near Kallakurichi. Officials of the State Highways Department, which maintains the road, said the road that connects Kallakurichi and Tiruvannamalai will also provide connectivity to Tirupathi and Bengaluru.

As per plan, the widening work is being taken up for a distance of 14.2 km . Funded under the Chief Minister Road Development Programme for 2023-24 (CMRDP), the total cost of the project is ₹126 crore.

The entire work will be completed in 12 months by the Construction and Maintenance wing of the Highways Department.  The road would bring more facilities, including LED lighting, a tiled footpath and stormwater drain.

Once widened, the stretch would have more frequency of bus services, including inter-district services. As many as two high-level bridges and 29 small bridges would also be built for residents to move freely across the road without affecting the traffic.

Related Topics

public works & infrastructure

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.