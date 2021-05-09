Tamil Nadu

Work on war-footing to provide oxygen beds in Cuddalore: Monitoring Officer Gagandeep Singh Bedi

Gagandeep Singh Bedi, District Monitoring Officer for COVID-19. File   | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

District Monitoring Officer for COVID-19 Gagandeep Singh Bedi has directed the Health authorities in the district to work on a war-footing to provide oxygen lines and extra beds in the Rajah Muthiah Medical College and Hospital (RMMCH) in Chidambaram.

After inspecting facilities at RMMCH on May 8, Mr. Bedi said that the COVID-19 ward at the hospital has a capacity of 170 beds of which 25 were oxygenated beds. The Public Works Department has accelerated work to provide oxygen pipelines for another 120 beds. The work will be completed in 10 days while efforts are underway to increase the bed strength by 150 in the facility.

Mr. Bedi said that the 19 COVID care centres in the district has a total capacity of 3,600 beds. All asymptomatic patients will henceforth be admitted to the COVID care centres while those with symptoms will be admitted in the isolation wards in RMMCH and other general hospitals in the district, he said.

District Collector Chandra Sekhar Sakhamuri was also present during the briefing.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 9, 2021 12:00:10 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/work-on-war-footing-to-provide-oxygen-beds-in-cuddalore-monitoring-officer-gagandeep-singh-bedi/article34519431.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY