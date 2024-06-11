Work on piped water supply project in Sholinghur town on fast track

Work to lay pipelines under the ongoing Integrated Water Supply scheme for residents in Sholinghur town near Ranipet is in full swing.

Officials of Sholinghur municipality said the pipeline work was moving at a slow pace during the elections as many civic staff were on poll duty. However, the work has been accelerated now. “The scheme will ensure regular water supply to all consumers in the pilgrim town. The work is moving at a faster pace,” B. Kanniyappan, Commissioner, Sholinghur municipality, told The Hindu.

Funded under the Namakku Naame Thittam 2023-24, the ₹47.58 crore work will cover 27 wards in the municipality that has around 35,000 households in its limits. Water pipelines will be laid to a distance of 26.87 km from Ponneri river.

Four deep wells, around 20 ft each, will be dug on the riverbed to pump water to seven tanks including four new overhead tanks (OHTs). Each tank, on an average, will have at least 12 lakh litres capacity. “Water supply has been irregular in many areas in the town. We have to travel at least 3-4 km to fetch a few pots of water from neighbouring areas. The civic body should complete the water supply work sooner,” said K. Meenakshi, a resident. Municipal officials said that new water pipelines had been completed for 6 km on key stretches in the town. Work to dig deep wells in the dry river was also being done as heavy rains could inundate the work area. Around 1,000 new water connections would also be given under the new water scheme to residents in Pilanji and Thidal Nagar areas in Sholinghur town. The existing 77 public water taps in the town would be doubled to ensure easy availability of water for residents. Entire work would be completed soon.