Women’s voices integral to climate change solutions, says envoy

Consulate-General of Australia hosts debate competition

Consulate-General of Australia hosts debate competition

Women’s voices and priorities need to be an integral part of finding climate change solutions, and encouraging more young women to have a public voice on issues of global concern is vital to a more equal future, said Australia’s Consul General for South India Sarah Kirlew.

Addressing the audience at a debate hosted by the Consulate-General between students of the Stella Maris College and the Women’s Christian College on Tuesday to mark International Women’s Day, Ms. Kirlew said gender equality and women’s empowerment were central to Australia’s foreign policy, economic diplomacy and development efforts.

Students debated on “It is Unfair to Place the Burden of Environmental Sustainability and Climate Change Adaption on Women Given the Broader Inequalities They are Already Required to Combat.” Around 400 students watched the debate.

The judging panel comprised Ms. Kirlew and Selvi Apoorva, IAS, Principal Secretary, Youth Welfare and Sports Development Department. The team from the Women’s Christian College was adjudged the winner and Stella Maris College the runner-up. The competition was followed by a prize distribution ceremony.