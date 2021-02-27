Tamil Nadu

Women SHG loans from co-op banks to be waived

The Tamil Nadu government will waive loans taken by women’s self-help groups from cooperative banks and cooperative unions, as also jewel loans of up to six sovereigns from cooperative institutions, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami announced in the Assembly on Friday.

The Chief Minister said the women’s self-help groups had sought a waiver as they were unable to pay back these loans due to normal life being hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. Hence, the government would waive these loans to provide respite to them.

Mr. Palaniswami also said the loans taken on pledged gold of up to six sovereigns (48 g) in cooperative institutions would be waived.

