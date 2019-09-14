Women in Vellore raise slogans seeking basic amenities

Plagued by irregular water supply and bad roads, around 100 women gathered in front of an E-Seva centre at Thuthipattu village in Pernambut block and raised slogans against the village panchayat officials.
The protesting women, from Ambedkar Nagar, Annai Sathya Nagar and Thandarampalli villages, said that the officials took refuge under the Model Code of Conduct enforced during the elections to the Vellore Parliamentary constituency, held in August.
A woman from Annai Sathya Nagar said, “With elections over and the district receiving rainfall, what is stopping them from augmenting water supply to these areas?”
The woman added that these hamlets were left with pothole ridden roads and officials have not heeded their voices.
