Woman’s bag containing ₹1.10 lakh snatched

A woman customer of a bank was robbed of ₹1,10,000 in Vaniyambadi on Saturday afternoon amidst the peak-hour rush.

The police said Fathima of Vaniyambadi withdrew the amount from a nationalised bank near the bus stand and was walking along the main road. Two juveniles distracted her by saying that her attire was dirty.

When she tried to look at her attire, they grabbed her handbag containing cash and fled the scene taking advantage of the crowded surroundings.

Before onlookers could realise what had happened, the duo had vanished into the crowd. The Vaniyambadi town police have registered a case and sought CC TV footages from the nearby shops.