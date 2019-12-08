Tamil Nadu

Woman’s bag containing ₹1.10 lakh snatched

more-in

A woman customer of a bank was robbed of ₹1,10,000 in Vaniyambadi on Saturday afternoon amidst the peak-hour rush.

The police said Fathima of Vaniyambadi withdrew the amount from a nationalised bank near the bus stand and was walking along the main road. Two juveniles distracted her by saying that her attire was dirty.

When she tried to look at her attire, they grabbed her handbag containing cash and fled the scene taking advantage of the crowded surroundings.

Before onlookers could realise what had happened, the duo had vanished into the crowd. The Vaniyambadi town police have registered a case and sought CC TV footages from the nearby shops.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Tamil Nadu
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 8, 2019 12:28:10 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/womans-bag-containing-110-lakh-snatched/article30233552.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY