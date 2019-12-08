Woman’s bag containing ₹1.10 lakh snatched

A woman customer of a bank was robbed of ₹1,10,000 in Vaniyambadi on Saturday afternoon amidst the peak-hour rush.
The police said Fathima of Vaniyambadi withdrew the amount from a nationalised bank near the bus stand and was walking along the main road. Two juveniles distracted her by saying that her attire was dirty.
When she tried to look at her attire, they grabbed her handbag containing cash and fled the scene taking advantage of the crowded surroundings.
Before onlookers could realise what had happened, the duo had vanished into the crowd. The Vaniyambadi town police have registered a case and sought CC TV footages from the nearby shops.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.