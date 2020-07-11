Woman remand prisoner escapes from Vellore government hospital

A 35-year-old remand woman prisoner who was admitted to the Government Vellore Medical College Hospital for delivery, escaped during the early hours of Saturday.
According to police, Krishnaveni was arrested in connection with a murder case and remanded to judicial custody at the Special Prison for Women, Vellore in June. She is seven months pregnant, and after she developed labour pains on Friday night, she was rushed to the special ward of the Government Vellore Medical College Hospital in Adukkambarai.
Two prison staff accompanied her to the hospital. “It is suspected that during the early hours, she went to the toilet and from there, she escaped. As she did not return for a long time, the prison staff searched everywhere and informed the hospital staff and police,” said a police officer.
As of now the prison department has not lodged any complaint. “We have formed special teams to nab her. All the police stations and check posts in Vellore have been alerted,” said Pravesh Kumar, Superintendent of Police, Vellore district.
