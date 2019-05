A 60-year-old woman who attempted to cross the tracks between Pachakuppam-Melpatti stations on the Katpadi-Jolarpet section was knocked down by a train on Tuesday.

Railway station officials from Ambur reported the incident to Jolarpet railway police, who booked a case of ‘unknown death’ and sent the body to the Government Vellore Medical College Hospital in Adukkamparai. Her identity is yet to be established, say railway officials.