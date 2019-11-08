Woman killed, 20 hurt as van falls into gorge

A woman was killed and 20 others were injured as a tourist van from Gujarat plunged into a gorge while proceeding from Kodaikanal to Palani on Thursday evening.

Preliminary inquiries by the Kodaikanal police revealed that a group of tourists from Surat were in Kodaikanal and planned to visit Palani.the van bearing a Gujarat registration number, was descending on the ghat section the driver suddenly lost control and the vehicle plunged into the valley around 7 p.m.

On information, police and fire services personnel reached the spot rescued the injured, including a six-year-old boy. The deceased was identified as Devi Shah, 27. The injured were being treated at the Palani Government Hospital.

Vehicular movement on the Kodaikanal-Palani Ghat road was suspended to facilitate rescue operation.

Poor visibility and slippery soil due to recent rain made the task difficult. Hence, there was delay in bringing the injured to the hospital.

The police have registered a case.