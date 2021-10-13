The XI Metropolitan Magistrate in Saidapet has sentenced a 50-year-old woman to two-year imprisonment for swindling money from a company where she was working. According to the police, Yasodha, 50, of Kotturpuram, worked as a marketing manager with Hygrevar Homes and Hearth Ltd Company in Kalashetra Colony, Chennai. She had collected money from customers who had booked flats at the company in 2008 and issued fake receipts to them, keeping about ₹20 lakh for herself. The case was investigated by Central Crime Branch.
Woman gets two-year jail for swindling employer’s money
Special Correspondent
CHENNAI,
October 13, 2021 01:18 IST
