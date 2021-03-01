Tamil Nadu

Woman drapes saffron cloth on Periyar statue near Thanjavur

A woman draped a saffron cloth on statue and put a cap on its head   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tension prevailed at Orathanadu near Thanjavur for some time on Monday morning, after a woman draped a saffron cloth on a statue of Dravidar Kazhagam founder Periyar E V Ramasamy in the town.

The woman had wrapped the Periyar statue with the saffron cloth and also placed a cap on the statue’s head, early in the morning, according to information received by the Orathanadu police.

Subsequently, police rushed to the spot and removed the cloth and the cap from the statue. The police also caught hold of the woman. Since she gave incoherent responses, the police sent her for medical examination to ascertain her mental condition.

