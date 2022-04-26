Woman arrested for murder of mother-in-law

Thirukazhukundram police arrested a 27-year-old woman on charges of murdering her mother-in-law.

According to police, Prem Kanwar, 70, was found dead with a neck injury in her house on Sunday night. Her husband Chand is a pawn broker. It was later revealed that Sujatha, her daughter-in-law had murdered her with the aid of her relatives Sumith and Deepak from Bihar.

The accused claimed that Prem Kanwar had tortured her for many days and unable to bear it anymore, she decided to murder her along with her relatives. Police are in search of the two other accused in the case.