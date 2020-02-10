Withdraw notification on PCPIR: Vaiko

Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) founder Vaiko on Monday urged the AIADMK government to withdraw its 2017 notification delineating certain villages in Cuddalore and Nagapattinam districts as Petroleum, Chemicals and Petrochemicals Investment Region (PCPIR).

In a statement, Mr. Vaiko referred to the July 2017 notification of the State government to acquire over 57,000 acre of land in 45 villages for the PCPIR.

“If Tamil Nadu government is truly concerned about farmers and plans to declare the Special Protected Agriculture Zone in Cauvery delta, it should also withdraw the notification for the PCPIR,” Mr. Vaiko said.

While protecting the Cauvery delta, the government was attempting to set up petrochemical project along with Haldia petrochemicals in Cuddalore district at ₹50,000 crore, the Rajya Sabha MP noted.

Pointing out how the legislation passed in the Assembly against NEET in Tamil Nadu was ignored by the Centre, Mr. Vaiko said besides passing legislation for Special Protected Agriculture Zone, the government must be focused on implementing it.

The MDMK leader recalled how his party was among the first to protest against the methane project in the Cauvery delta, taking sides with the farmers. Even as early as 2011, his party staged protests against the methane project, he said.

Mr. Vaiko also recalled his party’s opposition to the hydrocarbon project in the Cauvery delta region. He recalled how MDMK actively participated in the 596 km long human chain along with opposition parties against hydrocarbon project on June 23, 2019.