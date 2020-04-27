Withdraw decision immediately: Jactto-Geo

The Joint Action Committee of Tamil Nadu Teachers’ Organisations - Government Employees’ Organisations (Jactto-Geo) on Monday condemned the State government’s decision to freeze the Dearness Allowance at the current rate, suspend leave encashment and reduce the interest rate for the general provident fund.

The government should withdraw the decision immediately, it said.

In a statement, Jactto-Geo said the State government had suspended leave encashment — something which even the Centre did not do. It noted that its members had contributed a day’s salary, adding up to ₹150 crore, to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund, and that many of them were involved in COVID-19 relief efforts.

“The decision shows the government’s autocratic attitude,” the committee said.

It alleged that the government was trying to outsource work to private companies, adding that Tamil Nadu was the first State to adopt the new pension scheme.

In a statement, the Tamil Nadu Cooperative Employees’ Federation, affiliated to the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), condemned the State government’s move, saying it was resorting to such measures instead of getting the required funds from the Centre to meet the expenditure related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Tamil Nadu Government Employees Teachers Welfare Federation said that many employees, who had commitments like housing, education and other loans, will be adversely affected by the State government's move.