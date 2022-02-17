Will T.N. government implement NMC guidelines on private medical college fees, asks Annamalai

Special Correspondent February 17, 2022 10:58 IST

Under the new guidelines, poor students need to pay ₹13,610 alone in private medical colleges, he says

State BJP president Annamalai campaigning at Madippakkam in Chennai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai on Wednesday asked whether the State government would take steps to implement the guidelines of the National Medical Commission (NMC) that fees in 50% of the seats in private medical colleges should be on a par with government medical colleges. Mr. Annamalai said till now students from rural areas and poor students who got admission in private medical colleges through quota were unable to join the courses owing to the high fees being charged by such colleges. “Now, under the new guidelines, poor students need to pay ₹13,610 alone in private medical colleges. Students and parents are waiting eagerly to see if Tamil Nadu will implement the guidelines. It will be a setback to private medical colleges in terms of their profit but will be of immense benefit to students. What action is the Tamil Nadu government going to take?” he asked while requesting the government to implement the guidelines.



