Will take up Tamil Nadu’s funding needs with BJP central leadership, says Murugan

Tamil Nadu BJP president L. Murugan on Tuesday said he will take up the issue of funding requirements sought by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami to fight the spread of COVID-19, with his party leadership in Delhi.

In an interaction with a couple of media personnel via video conferencing, Mr. Murugan said the Centre had approved the use of funds such as local body funds and mineral funds among certain other funds for the purpose of flattening the curve of COVID-19.

He said, “The Centre has allotted funds and has also approved the use of other funds. But we will take this matter (shortage of funds) to the Central leadership and ask them to consider the State government’s request”.

Mr. Murugan also said that as of Sunday, more than one crore people in Tamil Nadu who have Jan Dhan bank accounts have received ₹500 in their accounts, as per the Centre’s announcement on relief measures.

He further said that cadre of the State BJP have been distributing food packets, Modi kits that contain various ration items, and masks to more than 37 lakh people so far. “Our aim is to distribute food and relief materials to at least 15 lakh people per day. So far we have been able to provide these for 5 lakh people per day, especially migrant workers and those who are part of the unorganised sectors,” he said.