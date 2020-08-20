Will not arrest DMK MP on the basis of summons, CB-CID tells HC

The Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) on Thursday told the Madras High Court that it had issued summons to DMK MP S. Jagathrakshakan only for production of certain documents in a criminal case related to Chrome Leather Company and that it would not arrest him on the basis of those summons.

The submission was made before Justice N. Sathish Kumar when a petition filed by the MP to quash the First Information Report (FIR) was listed for listed for admission. During the hearing, senior counsel AR.L. Sundaresan said there was a threat of the CB-CID arresting the petitioner when he appears for inquiry in response to the summons.

In reply to the arguments of the senior counsel, Government Advocate Mohammed Muzzamil submitted, on instructions from the CB-CID sleuths, that no arrest would be made on the basis of the summons. After recording his submissions, the judge said: “Therefore, this court is of the view that there may not be any apprehension of arrest.”

The judge directed the petitioner to cooperate with the investigating officer and produce the available documents for investigation. He adjourned the plea for quashing the FIR by a week. The issue MK relates to purchase of shares of the leather company by the MP in his capacity as the nominee of VKK Charities in 1995.