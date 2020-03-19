Will health insurance schemes cover COVID-19 asks DMK

DMK legislator Duraimurugan (Katpadi) sought to know from the AIADMK government in the State Legislative Assembly on Thursday whether the various health insurance schemes run by the government would cover treatment in private hospitals for Coronavirus.

Raising a query during the Question Hour, Mr. Duraimurugan claimed private hospitals were charging up to ₹5,000 for screening for Coronavirus and sought to know whether the government-assisted health insurance schemes would cover the expense. Earlier, Congress legislator K.R. Ramasamy (Karaikudi) sought to know the status of the pandemic in the State.

Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar said that the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) has approved only certain labs to check samples and hence the DMK leader need not be anxious.

The Minister also said private hospitals such as Christian Medical College in Vellore and Apollo in Chennai, among others, have been asked to set up isolation wards with certain specifications, if need be. “We will only put forward their cases but the ICMR will take a final decision,” he said.

Presently, there are only 11 facilities across the country to test samples for SARS-CoV-2. The 20-year old male, who tested positive on Wednesday was under treatment in an isolation ward in Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital and was “stable”, the Minister said.

Another 10 persons, who were in contact with the 20-year old man have been traced and were being quarantined, he said. “Presently, 32 persons have been admitted and kept in isolation wards in four cities,” Mr. Vijayabaskar said.