Why is Modi protecting EPS, OPS, asks Stalin

They are the ‘kingpins of corruption’, charges the DMK leader

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Tuesday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was protecting Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, “who are the kingpins of corruption” and that he must explain to the people the reasons behind his support to them.

“Mr. Modi, who campaigned about corruption everywhere, is now protecting the two leaders and the AIADMK government that is absolutely corrupt. Why is he so keen on trying to save this government, trying to protect them, making the CBI, ED cases against them be diluted? Will he explain to the people the truth behind all this?,” Mr. Stalin asked in a statement.

The DMK leader claimed that it was the BJP government at the Centre that was protecting Chief Minister Palaniswami’s ‘corrupt regime’ flourish.

Mr. Stalin said it was shocking that the CBI did not find any proof against Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) member Sekar Reddy in a cash seizure case in 2016. “The BJP has given this as special prize to the AIADMK,” he claimed. He further said the CBI, which is known to collect evidence even from a shred of paper, could not even trace the banks from which the currency notes seized from him were issued.

“Right from the ₹570 crore Tiruppur container case to the recent PM KISAN scam, the BJP has protected the AIADMK government, even had an alliance with it in 2019 and will have an alliance in 2021 as well for the Assembly polls and get a sizeable number of seats. Is this why the BJP has signed a “corruption protection agreement” [with the AIADMK]?,” the DMK president asked.

He also alleged that the BJP had enslaved the AIADMK to usurp the State’s rights, impose its communal agenda in Tamil Nadu, show hostility towards farmers and impose Hindi in Tamil Nadu.