‘Why aren’t temples open when schools are reopened?’

Govt. is yet to explain how it allows students to return without the jab: Annamalai

BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai on Wednesday questioned the rationale behind the State government allowing schools to reopen for Classes I-VIII from November 1 but not allowing places of worship to be open during weekends.

In a statement, he asked why there was no explanation from the government as to how it was allowing students to go back to school without being vaccinated but was not allowing citizens who had been vaccinated to visit places of worship.

“Almost 4.66 crore people have been vaccinated in Tamil Nadu so far. So, why is there a ban on visiting places of worship? Instead of making arrangements to allow people to visit places of worship, especially the Hindus who visit temples in the month of ‘Purattasi’, the government has not allowed them to be open. Is it really out of concern for people’s welfare or is it to impose their atheistic views on people,” he asked.

He said that with the Navaratri festival approaching, people were viewing the DMK government’s decision not to reopen temples as a continuing anti-Hindu activity.

He said that even the Union Territory of Puducherry had allowed places of worship to reopen with restrictions.