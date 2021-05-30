Wholesale vegetable markets allowed to open

They can operate from May 31

The Tamil Nadu government has allowed the wholesale vegetable, fruit and flower markets in Chennai’s Koyambedu and in all districts to function from May 31 to June 7. It also permitted the operation of animal husbandry farms and livestock farming and the activities relating to animal health.

But retail shops in the wholesale vegetable markets will not be allowed to operate.

The government said the sale of vegetables and fruits on vehicles shall continue in all districts. Grocery stores will be permitted to sell provisions on vehicles or carts in residential areas after getting permission from the local bodies and can deliver to homes for orders received over phone or online. A senior official ordered that vendors be identified for supply of provisions and permission be given to them without delay.

While the government has extended the intense lockdown till June 7, an order issued on Saturday allowed export companies with commitments and units providing inputs to them to operate with 50% workers. This relaxation will be applicable in all districts, except Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Salem, Karur, Erode, Namakkal, Tiruchi and Madurai. The workers can travel in four-wheelers arranged by these units with e-registration.

“Industries that have been permitted to operate shall initiate immediate action to vaccinate all their employees within a month,” the order said.

Visa facilitation centres will also be allowed to function to facilitate emergency travel with a minimum number of workers. Observation home workers, caregivers and volunteers will be permitted to travel with e-registration.

The local bodies should ensure the continuation of the sale of vegetables and fruits at the doorstep of residents in rural areas, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department Secretary K. Gopal told his officials across the State. He asked them to identify vendors for supply of provisions on carts and vehicles and give them permission without delay.

“All the officials at the district, block and village levels should be properly advised and the elected representatives at the three-tier rural local bodies should also be involved in facilitating these activities,” Mr. Gopal said.

All regular activities such as the provision of basic amenities, mass-cleaning, disinfection of public buildings, compliance with the standard operating procedures — wearing of masks at public places, physical distancing and frequent hand-washing — should be encouraged, he said.

The Secretary instructed the officials to carry out the COVID-19 prevention and control activities in full vigour and ensure that the role of the local bodies was visible in all areas. Organising vaccination and fever camps and house surveillance in coordination with the Health Department should also be continued, he said.