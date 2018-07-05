When TN Minister turned ambassador for piping hot crab soup

The Assembly on Wednesday saw a debate on the benefits of consuming piping hot crab soup, which, according to Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar, was capable of treating cough and cold. He also promised to send the soup to all members of the House.

He also waxed eloquent on how consumption of various fish species would benefit humans.

It was DMK member G. Anbazhagan, who first smelt the “aroma of mouth-watering crab soup” consumed by Mr. Jayakumar and brought it to the notice of the House.

Mr. Jayakumar said shark was good for lactating women and sardine would lower bad cholesterol.

Opposition leader M.K. Stalin, however, wondered whether such debates were allowed. “The Minister should clarify since mediapersons are also present in the House,” he said.

Mr. Jayakumar said he was ready to arrange to serve the soup to all members at their Assembly party office.