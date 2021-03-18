Tamil Nadu

When media lent a helping hand

Industrialist M. Thangaraj had distributed essentials to over 60,000 families in the Virudhunagar Assembly constituency during the COVID-19 lockdown. However, while filing his nomination on behalf of the AMMK on Wednesday, he realised that he had forgotten to bring ₹10,000 meant for deposit. Journalists on duty immediately mobilised money from among themselves to help the candidate pay the deposit on time to the Returning Officer.

