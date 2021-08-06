When CM delivered medicines

A surreal experience for a hardcore DMK sympathiser

Thursday was perhaps the only time in life Chandrashekhar, 50, was grateful for his diabetes and stroke that have rendered him infirm and home-bound.

When Chief Minister M.K. Stalin set foot into Mr. Chandrashekhar’s home at Samanapalli to hand over a box of medicines, marking the start of ‘Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam’ (healthcare at the doorstep), he finally spotted the silver lining.

For this hardcore DMK man, it was a surreal experience. It lingered through the interaction as Mr. Chandrashekhar showed the box of medicines handed to him by Mr. Stalin.

A physiotherapist had taught him some basic exercises for recovery from stroke, which will be continued through weekly visits of the therapist.

A week ago, Mr. Chandrashekhar’s family heard from the Udhanapalli primary health centre, from where he was getting the monthly quota of tablets for diabetes, that Mr. Stalin would visit their home.

“En thalaivar vararu, en thangam vararu, en kadavul vararu en veetai thedi [My leader is coming, my precious one is coming, My god is coming to my house],” Mr. Chandrashekhar had repeated all through the week, his wife Gowramma and relatives said.

It was fading vision that led Ms. Gowramma to take her husband to a private hospital in Hosur five years ago. “They told us his vision was fading because of high sugar... The doctor said he also had a mild stroke.”

Mr. Chandrashekhar, who was a parotta master in an eatery, had to quit his job and be home-bound. The family of five has since been running on the income of Ms. Gowramma, an anganwadi help. After spending over ₹50,000, the family started treatment at the primary health centre.

“The PHC gives us his monthly sugar tablets,” said Ms. Gowramma.

Later, she said, she wished she had a chance to ask the high-profile guest for financial support for her children’s education.