Western districts back ruling party

Contrary to initial trends on Thursday, except for the Nilgiris and Krishnagiri, the AIADMK has come up with a stellar performance in the district panchayats and panchayat unions in Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, Namakkal, Salem and Dharmapuri.

Its ally, the PMK won a considerable number of seats thanks to its Vanniyar vote bank.

The Chief Minister's home district of Salem gave a major victory to the AIADMK. The party bagged 18 district panchayat seats while its allies the PMK and the DMDK bagged four and one respectively. The DMK won five.

In the Chief Minister’s home town of Edappadi, the DMK won just one ward.

In Krishnagiri, the AIADMK lost the district panchayat to the DMK by securing only eight seats, including the one bagged by the PMK, while the DMK and its allies managed to win 15 seats. Similarly, in the Nilgiris, the DMK bagged four of the six district panchayat seats, leaving just two for the AIADMK.

The AIADMK bagged a sizeable number of seats both in the district panchayat as well as in the panchyat union wards in the other districts. In Tiruppur, the AIADMK bagged 13 seats leaving just four for its rival and its allies.

DMK was drubbed in Erode, where it bagged five seats while AIADMK won 14. The AIADMK emerged victorious in 88 out of the 183 seats leaving 59 for the DMK and the rest to Independents.

In Namakkal, the AIADMK walked away with 12 seats of district panchayat councillors, leaving just four to the DMK. Of the 172 panchayat union councillors, DMK got 65.

Dharmapuri district helped the AIADMK and its allies win in 11 district panchayat seats leaving just seven for the DMK front.

Award-winner loses

Shanmugam, who was president of the Odanthurai panchayat for 20 years, credited with transforming the village and who won many awards in local governance, lost to his cousin Thangavel.