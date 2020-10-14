Welfare board soon: Minister

Work towards formation of the board was under way, he says

An announcement regarding the creation of a new welfare board for members of light music orchestra groups can be expected in a couple of weeks, said Tamil Official Language and Tamil Culture Minister Ma Foi K. Pandiarajan.

Addressing a virtual conference organised by the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers and Artistes Association (TNPWAA) to discuss the livelihood issues of performing artistes, Mr. Pandiarajan said that the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister had already announced the government’s intent to form the board and work towards its formation was under way.

“Before the COVID-19 pandemic began, we had around 38,000 members registered with the board. Now, it has increased to nearly 50,000. We are planning to increase it to one lakh by the end of this year,” he said.

Thoothukudi Lok Sabha MP and DMK women’s wing secretary M.K. Kanimozhi, who spoke at the conference, highlighted that the welfare board for folk artistes was formed when the DMK was in power. She spoke about the need to bring folk performances to urban audiences.

Aadhavan Dheetchanya, general secretary, TNPWAA, presented the conference’s report and demands, which included organising annual festivals in every district for folk art forms, providing medical assistance for the artistes, introducing folk art in schools and engaging folk artistes for the government’s outreach programmes.