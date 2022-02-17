Tamil Nadu

Webinar on blockchain technology to be held on February 20

A Webinar on ‘Blockchain: The New Technology of Trust & Future Prospects’ presented by the ICT Academy of Kerala and The Hindu will be held on February 20 at 4.30 p.m.

A. Damodaran, professor, Indian Institute of Management, Bengaluru; Santhosh Kurup, chief executive officer, ICT Academy of Kerala; and Riji N. Das, head, knowledge office, ICT Academy of Kerala, will speak as a part of the webinar. The discussion will be moderated by Suresh Vijayaraghavan, chief technology officer, The Hindu.

To register for the webinar visit https://bit.ly/BLCOKE or scan the QR Code.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 17, 2022 10:06:29 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/webinar-on-blockchain-technology-to-be-held-on-february-20/article65058882.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY