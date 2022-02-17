Webinar on blockchain technology to be held on February 20
Event to be presented by ICT Academy of Kerala and The Hindu
A Webinar on ‘Blockchain: The New Technology of Trust & Future Prospects’ presented by the ICT Academy of Kerala and The Hindu will be held on February 20 at 4.30 p.m.
A. Damodaran, professor, Indian Institute of Management, Bengaluru; Santhosh Kurup, chief executive officer, ICT Academy of Kerala; and Riji N. Das, head, knowledge office, ICT Academy of Kerala, will speak as a part of the webinar. The discussion will be moderated by Suresh Vijayaraghavan, chief technology officer, The Hindu.
To register for the webinar visit https://bit.ly/BLCOKE or scan the QR Code.
