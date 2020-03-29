Web-based portal for issuing e-pass for vehicles

In the wake of the current lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19, the Kallakurichi district administration in association with a private agency has developed a web portal https://epasskki.in/ to ensure seamless movement of goods, including groceries, other essential services and government employees and personnel.

According to Kallakurichi Collector Kiran Gurrala, “We have developed this application for issuing e-pass for both vehicles and individuals involved in essential services. There are colour codes for different services. Individuals involved in essential services have to give a missed call to 8099914914. Once a missed call is given, a web link is sent to the mobile number with an OTP, in which he can apply for the pass. The district administration will approve/ reject based on credentials.”

This pass is meant for a single visit from the source to the destination and for return transport of persons within the time mentioned.

This pass will ensure that personnel dealing with essential services face no hindrance while moving across the borders. A few districts including Ranipet, Tenkasi, Dindigul, Krishnagiri and Tiruvannamalai have evinced interest in the web portal, he said.