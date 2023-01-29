HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

We must take pride in our heritage and culture, says Governor

Governor R.N. Ravi participates in golden jubilee of Chinmaya Vidyalaya Senior Secondary School

January 29, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Governor R.N. Ravi felicitating P. Vijayalakshmi, Principal, Chinmaya Vidyalaya Senior Secondary School, in Chennai on Sunday.

Governor R.N. Ravi felicitating P. Vijayalakshmi, Principal, Chinmaya Vidyalaya Senior Secondary School, in Chennai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN

Swami Chinmayananda devoted his life to build the dream of the Bharat of Swami Vivekananda by seeking to awaken society with the Bhagavad Gita, said Governor R.N. Ravi at Chinmaya Vidyalaya Senior Secondary School’s golden jubilee on Sunday.

“We must take pride in our heritage, our culture, and spirituality,” said Mr. Ravi. “Now is the time, when forces of harmony and positivity are around, to build our country and move forward,” he said.

He felicitated former principals and current senior teachers of Chinmaya Vidyalaya. The governor presented Exam Warriors, a book authored by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to representatives of Classes 10 and 12.

P. Vijayalakshmi, Principal, Chinmaya Vidyalaya Senior Secondary School; Swami Mitrananda, Spiritual Mentor, Chinmaya Mission; S.P. Thiagarajan, former Vice-Chancellor, University of Madras; and O. V. Nambiar, Zonal Director, Chinmaya Educational Institutions, were present.

Related Topics

Chennai / school

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.