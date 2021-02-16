Tamil Nadu

Water level in Papanasam Dam nears maximum level

The water level in Papanasam Dam on Tuesday stood at 126.40 feet (maximum level 143 feet). The dam had an inflow of 372.11 cusecs and 1,204.75 cusecs of water was discharged.

The level in Manimuthar Dam stood at 110.90 feet (maximum level 118 feet). The dam had an inflow of 58 cusecs and 445 cusecs of water was discharged.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 16, 2021 12:33:22 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/water-level-in-papanasam-dam-nears-maximum-level/article33848931.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY