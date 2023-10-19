Will actor Vijay take the political plunge?

October 19, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST

Kollywood’s leading actor Vijay’s latest movie ‘Leo’ has opened to a massive reception worldwide. This comes amid a buzz about the actor’s likely political plunge.

For over a decade, there have been speculations about Vijay’s foray into politics.

Vijay, more particularly his father and director S.A. Chandrasekhar, had been frequently hinting about his entry into electoral politics.

In 2011, actor Vijay had made public appearance with social worker Anna Hazare during the ‘India against corruption’ movement. In 2014, at the height of the Lok Sabha election campaign, he flew down to meet Mr. Narendra Modi who was then the Chief Minister of Gujarat and the Prime Ministerial candidate of the BJP.

Later in 2017, he lent support for the pro-jallikattu protests in Chennai. A year later, he also met the families of the victims of Thoothukudi police firing.

In recent months, there have been strong signals from the actor that he is serious about taking the political plunge.

In June, he organised an award ceremony at Chennai to felicitate the toppers of Board examinations from all the 234 Assembly constituencies of Tamil Nadu.

Active preparations are being made on the ground to transform his fan outfit ‘Vijay Makkal Iyakkam’ into a political party.

Fans and supporters of Vijay believe that the actor would finally enter the realm of politics ahead of the 2026 Assembly election in Tamil Nadu.

Will actor Vijay enter politics? What would be his political ideologies? Will his star power attract a significant vote share? Will Vijay be able to dislodge the two Dravidian parties, the DMK and the AIADMK?

Script and presentation: D. Suresh Kumar

Production: Shibu Narayan

Videography: Thamodharan Bharath