GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Watch | Tamil Nadu’s dark history of caste-based murder

Watch | Tamil Nadu’s dark history of caste-based murder
| Video Credit: S Shiva Raj

Over the last decade, in Tamil Nadu, a number of young men and women have been murdered. Their sin? Falling in love and marrying outside their caste and against the wishes of their families

February 29, 2024 11:11 pm | Updated 11:11 pm IST

D. Suresh Kumar

A few days ago too a youngster was murdered, Praveen. A Scheduled Caste youth, he had married a girl belonging to the backward community and was brutally murdered by a gang led by the girl’s brother in law. This crime happened not in a remote place, but in Chennai. Very soon, Praveen could also be forgotten, but he may not be the last victim.

While some cases have hogged the limelight for a prolonged period, very few such caste crimes remain in the headlines for a longer duration. And the ones that do, remain as stark reminders how we as a society have failed to evolve and accept relationships beyond the barriers of caste and religion.

We look at some of the sensational ‘honour’ killings in Tamil Nadu, the different patterns in caste-inspired murders, and the failure of political parties in condemning these gruesome acts.

Presentation: D. Suresh Kumar

Video: Shiva Raj

Production: Shibu Narayan

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / India / Caste / politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.