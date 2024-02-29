Watch | Tamil Nadu’s dark history of caste-based murder

February 29, 2024 11:11 pm | Updated 11:11 pm IST

A few days ago too a youngster was murdered, Praveen. A Scheduled Caste youth, he had married a girl belonging to the backward community and was brutally murdered by a gang led by the girl’s brother in law. This crime happened not in a remote place, but in Chennai. Very soon, Praveen could also be forgotten, but he may not be the last victim.

While some cases have hogged the limelight for a prolonged period, very few such caste crimes remain in the headlines for a longer duration. And the ones that do, remain as stark reminders how we as a society have failed to evolve and accept relationships beyond the barriers of caste and religion.

We look at some of the sensational ‘honour’ killings in Tamil Nadu, the different patterns in caste-inspired murders, and the failure of political parties in condemning these gruesome acts.

Presentation: D. Suresh Kumar

Video: Shiva Raj

Production: Shibu Narayan