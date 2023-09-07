Salem ‘Sago’ gets GI tag

September 07, 2023 04:57 pm | Updated 04:57 pm IST

Sago, derived from raw tapiocas, is in the form of small hard globules or pearls and is pearl white in colour.

Tapioca is a major horticulture crop cultivated on nearly 3 lakh hectares in the State, producing 60 lakhs tonnes of the crop.

Sago was produced first in Salem District, which is the main centre for sago production in the country, on a cottage scale basis.

Sago is manufactured from the wet starch powder crushed from Tapioca roots.

The wet starch powder is used for producing sago and the dry powder has been used as a raw material for industrial purposes.

Reporting: Sangeetha Kandavel

Videos: E. Lakshmi Narayanan

Production and Voiceover: Yuvasree S