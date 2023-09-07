HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Watch | Salem ‘Sago’ gets GI tag

Salem ‘Sago’ gets GI tag
| Video Credit: E. Lakshmi Narayanan

The Salem Starch and Sago Manufacturers Service Industrial Cooperative Society Ltd (popularly called as SAGOSERVE) received Geographical indication tag or GI tag for Salem sago on August 27th, 2023.

September 07, 2023 04:57 pm | Updated 04:57 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Sago, derived from raw tapiocas, is in the form of small hard globules or pearls and is pearl white in colour.

Tapioca is a major horticulture crop cultivated on nearly 3 lakh hectares in the State, producing 60 lakhs tonnes of the crop.

Sago was produced first in Salem District, which is the main centre for sago production in the country, on a cottage scale basis.

The GI registered certificate for Salem Sagoserve was handed over to District Collector S. Karmegam and Sagoserve Managing Director Lalitadtiya Neelam on Saturday.

The GI registered certificate for Salem Sagoserve was handed over to District Collector S. Karmegam and Sagoserve Managing Director Lalitadtiya Neelam on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Sago is manufactured from the wet starch powder crushed from Tapioca roots.

The wet starch powder is used for producing sago and the dry powder has been used as a raw material for industrial purposes.

Read the full story here.

Reporting: Sangeetha Kandavel

Videos: E. Lakshmi Narayanan

Production and Voiceover: Yuvasree S

Related Topics

Salem / Tamil Nadu / Coimbatore

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.