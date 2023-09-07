Salem ‘Sago’ gets GI tag

Sago, derived from raw tapiocas, is in the form of small hard globules or pearls and is pearl white in colour.
Tapioca is a major horticulture crop cultivated on nearly 3 lakh hectares in the State, producing 60 lakhs tonnes of the crop.
Sago was produced first in Salem District, which is the main centre for sago production in the country, on a cottage scale basis.
Sago is manufactured from the wet starch powder crushed from Tapioca roots.
The wet starch powder is used for producing sago and the dry powder has been used as a raw material for industrial purposes.
Reporting: Sangeetha Kandavel
Videos: E. Lakshmi Narayanan
Production and Voiceover: Yuvasree S
