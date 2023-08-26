GI tag paves way for Salem sago to hit international market: Salem Collector

August 26, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST

The Geographical Indication (GI) tag for Salem sago (Javvarisi) will boost the product to hit international market, Collector S. Karmegam said here on Saturday.

The State Nodal Officer for GI Registration of Products, P. Sanjai Gandhi, handed over the certificate to the Collector and Salem Starch and Sago Manufacturers’ Service Industrial Co-operative Society Limited (Sagoserve) Managing Director Lalitadtiya Neelam.

Mr. Karmegam said the long-pending demand for GI tag for Salem sago has been met now. After assuming office, when Chief Minister M.K. Stalin visited Salem, he inspected a sago factory at Attur and interacted with sago manufacturers and farmers.

The Collector said sago was used as food during severe droughts in the Travancore Kingdom. The Salem Sagoserve earned ₹4.02 crore in profit in 2022–23.

Mr. Sanjai Gandhi said that in India, a total of 490 products received the GI tag. In Tamil Nadu, 59 products got the GI tag. Unlike ISO certification, the GI tag is a legal protection for the intellectual property of Sago’s forefathers. In Salem district, in 1943, Manickam Chettiar was the first person to manufacture sago, and later Venkatachalam Gounder joined hands with Manickam Chettiar to manufacture it. Across the country, sago has various names, but hereafter, Salem sago will be referred to the product made by the 374 members of Sagoserve. Only they can use the GI tag for Salem Sago. Non-members of the society must obtain permission from the Sagoserve to use the Salem Sago name, he said.

Explaining the priority given for GI tag products by the Union government, Mr. Gandhi said that in the exhibition conducted by the Railways and Airport Authority, Salem sago will be displayed in a stall without any fee, and the Union government provides allowances for participating in international exhibitions. NABARD will provide financial support for marketing and exporting sago, he said.

The Salem district Joint Director for the Agriculture Department, Singaram, said the GI tag opens the door for international market for sago manufacturers. Salem Sago is the 50th product to get the GI tag in Tamil Nadu, he said.