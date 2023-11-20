HamberMenu
Watch | Organic farming is catching on in Tamil Nadu’s Nilgiris

Organic farming is catching on in Tamil Nadu’s Nilgiris
| Video Credit: M. Sathyamoorthy

Sales of organic vegetable is gradually picking up in the Nilgiris owing to the changing mindset of people towards healthy eating.

November 20, 2023 05:05 pm | Updated 05:15 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Organic farming is catching on in India, thanks to a growing preference for healthier, sustainable food choices

Sikkim is India’s first and only State to attain 100% organic farming status.

Now, the Nilgiris in Tamil Nadu is aiming to become the first organic district in the south by 2030

It’s been 200 years since the British introduced exotic vegetables such as potato, carrot, cauliflower, and plantation crops like tea, coffee in the Nilgiris district.

Gopalakrishnan, who has returned to India from the United States, is practicing organic farming near Ooty.

In a one-acre plot at Kuruthikuli village, Gopalakrishnan has planted 10 varieties of greens, Broccoli, beetroot, Bok choy, cauliflower, carrot, cabbage, Kale, radish, peas, double beans, celery, turnip, potato, Parsley, chamomile and medicinal plants.

Reporting and Visuals: M. Sathyamoorthy

Production and Voiceover: Yuvasree S

