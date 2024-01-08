Making of Thanjavur’s famous ‘thalaiyatti’ dolls

January 08, 2024 12:07 pm | Updated 12:07 pm IST

Remember the Chettiar bommai, a bobblehead doll used for golu during Navaratri in homes? It is a Thanjavur doll.

These beautifully handcrafted dolls showcase the rich cultural heritage of Thanjavur district in Tamil Nadu.

All the dolls have a lightweight body made of tapioca flour, papier mache and plaster of Paris cooked and kneaded to the consistency of ‘roti’ dough.

However, the makers of these dolls have been facing a tough time as many artisans have gone into other professions.

Reporting: Nahla Nainar

Videos: R. Vengadesh

Production and Voiceover: Yuvasree S