Making of Thanjavur’s famous ‘thalaiyatti’ dolls

Remember the Chettiar bommai, a bobblehead doll used for golu during Navaratri in homes? It is a Thanjavur doll.
These beautifully handcrafted dolls showcase the rich cultural heritage of Thanjavur district in Tamil Nadu.
All the dolls have a lightweight body made of tapioca flour, papier mache and plaster of Paris cooked and kneaded to the consistency of ‘roti’ dough.
However, the makers of these dolls have been facing a tough time as many artisans have gone into other professions.
Read the full story to know more: Keeping Thanjavur doll industry out of the doldrums is no child’s play
Reporting: Nahla Nainar
Videos: R. Vengadesh
Production and Voiceover: Yuvasree S
